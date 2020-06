Music Revolution Trailer - Featuring Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Common, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Estelle and so many more



Music Revolution Trailer Each episode features 2 profiles and is jam packed with insider artist information, music videos and intimate interviews from some of the top names in pop music today like.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:50 Published on May 13, 2020