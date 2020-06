la FREE MENA & BLM RT @HOTSOMMARNIGHTS: i'm not gonna post the rest of the pictures bc i got children here but someone come get this man https://t.co/8OUUoWQv… 54 seconds ago nicole RT @JustJared: Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez get very steamy in the pool together in new photos from their Mexican getaway: https://t… 3 minutes ago nao i'm not gonna post the rest of the pictures bc i got children here but someone come get this man https://t.co/8OUUoWQvXO 6 minutes ago kittybswift Timothee Chalamet is a guppie...a child...I do NOT understand physical attraction to him below his pretty face?… https://t.co/egYs4T9GSn 9 minutes ago Andrea RT @justinrlangan: Stans after seeing the pics of eiza gonzález kissing timothée chalamet https://t.co/spk8NwowUn 11 minutes ago LovelyDakota🇵🇪🦄👑🗼 RT @TMZ: Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ 16 minutes ago 𝖛𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖊 𝖇𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 🖤 RT @isobeIevans: timothée chalamet and eiza gonzález might be the most random celebrity couple i’ve ever heard of https://t.co/2hKmXSr3QM 29 minutes ago JustJared.com Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez get very steamy in the pool together in new photos from their Mexican getaway: https://t.co/CA63gwZxgk 53 minutes ago