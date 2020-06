'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Francis Ford Coppola admits to telling *Gary Oldman* to whisper 'evil and horrific' words in Winona Ryder's ear during a scene but denies making such demands on Keanu Reeves.