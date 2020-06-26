Watch Video: Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl crashes her Instagram live; sings Bade Ache Lagte Hain
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been in a relationship for quite some time now and they both have been sharing their loved-up pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending time with Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo...
Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen opens up about her new show Aarya and how she decided to work on the project. Speaking with RJ Stutee, Sen says that she absolutely loved working in Aarya. Sen also opens..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published