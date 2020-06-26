Always wanted to show strong, independent women through cinema: Anushka Sharma on Bulbbul
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Actor Anushka Sharma says as a producer she will continue to champion stories like Bulbbul that show strong and independent women on the screen. Bulbbul, which started streaming on Netflix from June 24, is Anushka and brother Karnesh Ssharma's second production to garner rave reviews after the success of "Paatal Lok" on Amazon...
She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2008 with "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" having no backing in Bollywood. Actress-producer Anushka Sharma minces no words when she says she was clear that she would back genuine talent in her ventures.