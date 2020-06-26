Global  

Always wanted to show strong, independent women through cinema: Anushka Sharma on Bulbbul

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020
Actor Anushka Sharma says as a producer she will continue to champion stories like Bulbbul that show strong and independent women on the screen. Bulbbul, which started streaming on Netflix from June 24, is Anushka and brother Karnesh Ssharma's second production to garner rave reviews after the success of "Paatal Lok" on Amazon...
