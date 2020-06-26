|
Hamilton's Daveed Diggs Supports Girlfriend Emmy Raver-Lampman at One of L.A.'s First Premieres Amid Pandemic
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman wear matching face masks while attending the red carpet premiere of her movie aTypical Wednesday on Wednesday (June 24) at The Montalban in Hollywood. The event was the first major movie premiere to happen following the start of the pandemic and the shutdown of movie theaters around the country. Variety [...]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this