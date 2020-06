James Carville Says He Doesn’t Care Who Biden Chooses as VP: ‘Pick Sarah Palin. I’ll Be for Her Too. I Just Want to Win This Thing’ Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Democratic gadfly James Carville says he doesn't care who Biden chooses as his running mate: 'Pick Sarah Palin. I'll be for her too. I just want to win this thing' 👓 View full article

