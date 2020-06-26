Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song 'Girls in the Hood' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion is ready for another Hot Girl Summer. The 25-year-old “Savage” rapper just dropped her new hot track “Girls in the Hood” – and you can listen to it right now! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Thee Stallion Megan was recently nominated for five awards at the upcoming 2020 BET [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion teases new song 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion teases new song 'Girls in the Hood' 00:46

 Megan Thee Stallion has announced her next single, 'Girls in the Hood' will be released this week.

Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Instagram to tease the release of her upcoming track with an eye-popping snap of her rocking a pink bikini..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:38Published
Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram photos are ready for a 'hot girl summer' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram photos are ready for a 'hot girl summer'

Megan Thee Stallion is looking "Savage" in her tiny bikinis on Instagram. The rapper has been showing her curves in sexy swimwear and Fenty lingerie.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published
Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with Machine Gun Kelly The pair met while filming the movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' together and Megan is said to be enjoying the excitement of a new..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion teases new song Girls in the Hood
ContactMusic

Eazy-E’s Daughters Are Actually E-Beefing Over Megan Thee Stallion: “Aren’t You 30 Years Old?”

Eazy-E’s Daughters Are Actually E-Beefing Over Megan Thee Stallion: “Aren’t You 30 Years Old?” Late N.W.A. leader Eazy-E‘s daughters aren’t getting along right now. The hip-hop icon’s children Henree Wright and Ebie Wright have publicly clashed over...
SOHH


Tweets about this

koreansonujk

#BLM| ameera ⟬⟭ |D-2⁷ ⟭⟬ RT @theblackboyblog: Track Review: Megan Thee Stallion Drops #GirlsintheHood "Megan arguably has the best ear for hooks out of all the ne… 3 minutes ago

theblackboyblog

black boy bulletin Track Review: Megan Thee Stallion Drops #GirlsintheHood "Megan arguably has the best ear for hooks out of all the… https://t.co/kkfVqPQNFH 6 minutes ago

QBabyQ

Xio ⁷//BLM RT @PopBase: Megan Thee Stallion drops her new single “Girls In The Hood” Listen here: https://t.co/kL4W7zGXQ9 14 minutes ago

GenevieveMoore0

Girls in the Hood, OUT NOW! RT @girlsinrap: .@theestallion dropped a new hot girl anthem on us #GirlsInTheHood, listen below. https://t.co/rzTpZTE6rv 19 minutes ago

nyzamskrr

zambaby📟 RT @XXL: Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Girls in the Hood,” which drops tonight, flips Eazy-E’s classic “Boyz-n-the-Hood” 👀🔥 https://t.… 33 minutes ago

Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single 'Girls in the Hood' via @RapUp https://t.co/EbEkCYCaAY 33 minutes ago

dayy_borahh

Deb RT @thejessicabrun: me and the girls when Megan Thee Stallion drops a new song https://t.co/9FoTKOTkFU 49 minutes ago

thejessicabrun

jess me and the girls when Megan Thee Stallion drops a new song https://t.co/9FoTKOTkFU 50 minutes ago