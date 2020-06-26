Global  

Manish Raisinghan all set to tie the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan on bestie Avika Gor's birthday

Mid-Day Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The Sasural Simar Ka actors Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan share major friendship goals. The duo met on the sets of the popular show, later, they were also linked together. Though Avika and Manish have often said how they became best friends on the sets of their show, now, their friendship has taken a new leap. How, you ask?...
