Jessie Ware Drops 'What's Your Pleasure?' Album - Stream & Download Here! Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Jessie Ware has released her fourth album, What’s Your Pleasure?, and you can listen right here! The 35-year-old singer took some time off from music over the last couple years while working on her podcast “Table Manners” and launching a cookbook. Now, Jessie is back with new music that fans are loving. Her label credits [...] 👓 View full article