Selena Gomez Joins 'Past Life' Remix with Trevor Daniel - Listen Now! Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Selena Gomez just gifted her fans with some new music to blast for the rest of the summer! The 27-year-old singer joined Trevor Daniel on the remix of his song “Past Life,” which was produced by Billie Eilish‘s older brother Finneas. The song is from Trevor‘s debut album Nicotine. Trevor and Selena filmed a lyrics [...] 👓 View full article