Kamaria Chambers RT @babylondon_: One thing bout me... I’m gone fall asleep 🤦🏾‍♀️😅 2 seconds ago bribri RT @lilbabyki: i ain’t gone lie an AQUARIUS gone love you 2 seconds ago chanty⁷ was yeojlnsoul my mom is gone for the week and told me that if i need something i should use my own money and she'll give it back… https://t.co/FSX69yqxPV 2 seconds ago Voz Roja ♿☮️🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸 RT @Flymetovenus1: I just found out Keir Starmer is an Arsenal fan and so the last little soft spot I had for Arsenal has gone. It wasn't… 2 seconds ago michellebequette @TammyLeeMarlene @HarrisJosh I have been living in the UK for four years. The NHS isn’t perfect, but my healthcare… https://t.co/AMt6AlZhFb 3 seconds ago Joy Conway RT @CMO_England: COVID-19 has gone down due to the efforts of everyone but is still in general circulation. If we do not follow social dis… 3 seconds ago djp RT @mmpadellan: James Carville is 100% right. The time for playing nice is long gone. It's time for DEMs to get tough and be ready to BRAW… 4 seconds ago Jacqueline Harris RT @parthaskar: #Diabetes The key to tackling #COVID19 continues to sit with social distancing, hand hygiene and masks where appropriate… 4 seconds ago