Watch Demi Lovato Slay The Hilarious Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry" With Jimmy Fallon

With a voice like Demi Lovato's, you can't give her a cameo in a movie without expecting her to steal the show. That's exactly what she does in the hilarious new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. It stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as washed-up Icelandic pop stars,...
Jimmy Fallon was urged to 'just stay quiet' amid blackface controversy The comedian has apologised once again for wearing blackface in the past, and discussed potential routes forward for the US amid..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:41Published