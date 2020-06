Russell Crowe Says He and Ed Sheeran Once Drank Shots Out of Johnny Cash's Grammy Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Russell Crowe appeared on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden and told the story of the time he and Ed Sheeran took shots out of a Grammy that belonged to the late... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this