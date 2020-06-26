Kanye West Announces Massive 10-Year GAP Partnership For Yeezy Apparel: “West Day Ever”
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has officially brought new meaning to black excellence. The hip-hop superstar has teamed up with fashion giant GAP for a new 10-year partnership. Kanye x GAP On Friday, Mr. West went to his social media pages to break the huge announcement. Kanye hinted at the collaboration uniting his popular Yeezy brand […]
According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago.
Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection.
The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be...