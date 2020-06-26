Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Is A 'WTF?' Pop Juggernaut Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

K-POP icons *BLACKPINK* have shared their outstanding new single 'How You Like That'.



The group are fresh from making a guest turn on Lady Gaga's undisputable masterwork 'Chromatica', and are plotting a few world-changing moves of their own.



Set to perform on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in just a few hours - June 26th - BLACKPINK have dropped their new single.



Out now, 'How You Like That' is a barn-storming, stadium-filling monster, a true 'wtf?' moment that up-ends the rules in glorious fashion.



A step beyond their previous work, the single was produced by TEDDY and written by TEDDY, R.Tee, 24 and Danny Chung.



