Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Is A 'WTF?' Pop Juggernaut

Clash Friday, 26 June 2020
K-POP icons *BLACKPINK* have shared their outstanding new single 'How You Like That'.

The group are fresh from making a guest turn on Lady Gaga's undisputable masterwork 'Chromatica', and are plotting a few world-changing moves of their own.

Set to perform on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in just a few hours - June 26th - BLACKPINK have dropped their new single.

Out now, 'How You Like That' is a barn-storming, stadium-filling monster, a true 'wtf?' moment that up-ends the rules in glorious fashion.

A step beyond their previous work, the single was produced by TEDDY and written by TEDDY, R.Tee, 24 and Danny Chung.

Blackpink Releases Music Video for 'How You Like That' | Billboard News

BTS' 'Stay Gold' Music Video, Blackpink's 'How You Like That' Visual & Demi Lovato's YouTube Docuseries | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:20Published
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
How Blackpink's Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were chosen for Chanel, Saint Laurent, Celine and Dior Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo capture the essence of these French fashion houses, each with their..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:49Published

