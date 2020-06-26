Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Celebrate 14th Anniversary With Adorable Posts

Just Jared Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their special day! The 53-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 52-year-old Ripcord singer posted sweet tributes to each other on Thursday (June 25) in celebration of their 14th anniversary. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman “Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years…. and i feel like [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary 00:50

 Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrate 14th wedding anniversary The country singer has heaped praise on his wife as they recently marked their 14th wedding anniversary. He wrote on Instagram: Meanwhile, Keith previously revealed his wife Nicole has been a "huge influence" on his creativity. He...

Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 5 of our favourite Kidman movies [Video]

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman: 5 of our favourite Kidman movies

The star is now 53 years old: so we've listed some of our favourite films starring the famous actress.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:32Published
Nicole Kidman 'back on the right track' after breaking her ankle [Video]

Nicole Kidman 'back on the right track' after breaking her ankle

Nicole Kidman is "back on the right track" after breaking her ankle.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies co-stars donate food to 'medical heroes' [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies co-stars donate food to 'medical heroes'

Nicole Kidman has teamed up with her 'BIg Little Lies' co-stars to donate food to "medical heroes" in five cities in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she praised Kerry Washington and the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate 14 Year Anniversary With Adorable Posts

 Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for 14 years
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

Carrollcomom

Gloria Smith RT @thebootdotcom: All together now: Awww! https://t.co/W6UHSeBsXx 1 hour ago

Carrollcomom

Gloria Smith RT @kidmanspoon: nicole kidman and keith urban can be a cute and a hot couple at the same time https://t.co/2A0xrqeHhy 2 hours ago

Carrollcomom

Gloria Smith RT @ETCanada: Happy Anniversary https://t.co/j7ynHbMvwV 2 hours ago

tazsdog11

patty rhoades Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman: The Fighter https://t.co/d7Q9ehFiRB via @YouTube 4 hours ago

mary46455287

mary RT @iHeartCountry: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating love! ❤️ https://t.co/BEdhTmeigJ 7 hours ago

thebootdotcom

The Boot All together now: Awww! https://t.co/W6UHSeBsXx 11 hours ago

Star1013

Star 101.3 Congrats on the 14 years! https://t.co/ebuIeu6G6p 11 hours ago

hot1079syracuse

HOT 107.9 Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are still going strong! https://t.co/Om0FrXbs3Y 11 hours ago