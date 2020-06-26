|
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Celebrate 14th Anniversary With Adorable Posts
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their special day! The 53-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 52-year-old Ripcord singer posted sweet tributes to each other on Thursday (June 25) in celebration of their 14th anniversary. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman “Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years…. and i feel like [...]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this