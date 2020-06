Related news from verified sources Siya Kakkar Dead - TikTok Star Dies by Suicide At 16 TikTok star Siya Kakkar has sadly passed away. The Indian teenager – who is best known for her dance videos – died by suicide in New Delhi on Thursday (June...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar allegedly commits suicide in Delhi Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police. Police also said prima facie it is a suicide...

Mid-Day 12 hours ago



TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi at the age of 16 In a shocking turn of events, TikTok star Siya Kakkar ended her life in Delhi's Preet Vihar locality. Her professional life was going great and this is indeed...

Bollywood Life 1 day ago





Tweets about this