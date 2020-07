"Showbiz Kids" - cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Cameron Boyce, Mara Elizabeth Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* July 14, 2020

*Release date :* July 14, 2020

*Synopsis :* "Showbiz Kids" offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in ...

Plot synopsis: #ShowbizKidsHBO offers a raw look at the glamour of Hollywood and the toll that early success can have on young professionals - premiereing July 14 at 9PM on HBO. SHOWBIZ KIDS is executive produced by Bill Simmons and written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter, whose...

