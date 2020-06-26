WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds First Briefing in Months
Friday, 26 June 2020 () The task force, consisting of President Donald Trump, Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx, among others, hasn't met in two months but Trump has regularly held press conferences instead.
According to CNN, on Friday Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the White House coronavirus task force is thinking about pool testing for COVID-19. The nation's top infectious disease expert told CNN, "Something's not working..."I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working."...