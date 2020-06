Pop, Lock & Drop It Rapper Huey Killed In Fatal Shooting Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Midwest rapper Huey lost his life last night as a result of a double shooting. New reports claim the “Pop, Lock & Drop It” hitmaker died from fatal gunfire. Huey x R.I.P. According to reports, the fatal attack took place just outside of the St. Louis area in Kinloch, Missouri. He made it to a […]



The post Pop, Lock & Drop It Rapper Huey Killed In Fatal Shooting appeared first on . Midwest rapper Huey lost his life last night as a result of a double shooting. New reports claim the “Pop, Lock & Drop It” hitmaker died from fatal gunfire. Huey x R.I.P. According to reports, the fatal attack took place just outside of the St. Louis area in Kinloch, Missouri. He made it to a […]The post Pop, Lock & Drop It Rapper Huey Killed In Fatal Shooting appeared first on . 👓 View full article