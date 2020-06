me🇺🇸 RT @realDonaldTrump: The Fake News and phony Fake Suppression Polls have never been worse. The Lamestream Media has gone CRAZY! 2 seconds ago micah prob hates u wheres your momma gone ʷʰᵉʳᵉˢ ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵐᵒᵐᵐᵃ ᵍᵒⁿᵉ 2 seconds ago freeagent101_tiffany @aceflyraven What else we gone do 😭😭😭😭😭😂braid each other hair 2 seconds ago soɐɥƆ ɟo ʇuǝɓ∀ Friends can break your heart too And I'm always tired but never of you When love and trust are gone I guess this is… https://t.co/AKOcAIPpFJ 2 seconds ago HeyCorine1130 Got the find the reason why my money all gone 3 seconds ago 𝔩𝔦𝔩 𝔢𝔰𝔪𝔵𝔯𝔯 I hate these middle day shifts 😠 my whole day be gone bruh 😭 4 seconds ago Bossanova @akasparklybitch @kdvncm @GhostOfStewbeef @davidfrum His path was incredibly narrow. It was a fluke. Everything pe… https://t.co/Ce725Pd9Qq 4 seconds ago Manish Tiwari🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @ANI: #WATCH Ladakh: Indian Air Force aircraft carrying out sorties in Leh. The air activity has gone up in the region after the stand-o… 4 seconds ago