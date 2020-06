Fact Check: Is Simon Cowell Dead? #RIPSimonCowell Trends on Twitter Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

A Wikipedia entry, that has now been corrected, claimed that Simon Cowell died on June 25. However, these claims have been disputed since Cowell is a very prominent person and celebrity and if he was indeed dead, it would have been reported by huge media outlets.