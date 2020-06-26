Global  

'General Hospital' Sets a Tentative Date for Production to Begin Again Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
General Hospital is planning its return. The ABC soap opera is setting a tentative date for return to production in mid-July, Deadline reported Friday (June 26). Like almost all other TV and movie productions, General Hospital came to a halt in production amid the ongoing global health crisis. The show is joining some other soap [...]
