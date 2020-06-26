'General Hospital' Sets a Tentative Date for Production to Begin Again Amid Pandemic
Friday, 26 June 2020 () General Hospital is planning its return. The ABC soap opera is setting a tentative date for return to production in mid-July, Deadline reported Friday (June 26). Like almost all other TV and movie productions, General Hospital came to a halt in production amid the ongoing global health crisis. The show is joining some other soap [...]
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, visited Ladakh amid tension with China along the Line of Actual Control. General Naravane interacted with soldiers admitted at the Leh military hospital. He also held a meeting with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Lok Sabha member from Ladakh. General Naravane...
This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Tweets about this
Cindy Cooper 'General Hospital' Sets a Tentative Date for Production to Begin Again Amid Pandemic
https://t.co/odnCmYoxyb 5 days ago
maxkrish General Hospital sets tentative mid-July date for production restart, third soap to resume https://t.co/RKJ4OYH6rm 1 week ago
Christopher I. Gomes ‘General Hospital’ Sets a Tentative Date for Production to Begin Again Amid Pandemic https://t.co/1E57arCn65 via @JustJared1 week ago