

Related videos from verified sources How to Parent Like Prince William and Kate Middleton During the Pandemic



Kate Middleton and Prince William have been using video chats to speak to their public during the coronavirus pandemic, and have shared parenting tips along the way. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago This Royal Child Looks The Most Like Duchess Kate



The Cambridge kids are growing up before our eyes, but just who do these Royal children look like? Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago Prince William and Kate’s Tips for Parenting in a Pandemic



Kate Middleton and Prince William have been using video chats to speak to their public during the coronavirus pandemic, and have shared parenting tips along the way. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this HNGN How Kate Middleton is 'Supportive,' Mirrors Prince Philip as Future Queen https://t.co/GbivyOPR3o https://t.co/QyOokyXB35 32 minutes ago