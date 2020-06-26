|
|
|
How Kate Middleton is 'Supportive,' Mirrors Prince Philip as Future Queen
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Kate Middleton is said to be similar to Prince Philip in a notable way. Both are steadfast supporters of their beloved partners.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
Prince Philip and Kate Have This in Common 00:58
Prince Philip has been married to a monarch for decades, and someday, Kate Middleton will be as well, and she will most likely be successful. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on this common trait.
|
|