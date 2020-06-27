Nawazuddin Siddiqui sends legal notice to wife Aaliya

Global  

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya, who had sent him a divorce notice on May 7. Nawazuddin's notice to his estranged wife alleges "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character", as per a report in timesofindia.com. The notice adds that the...
