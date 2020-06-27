Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson Thanks Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock After Winning a Daytime Emmy

Just Jared Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Kelly Clarkson is halfway to an EGOT after winning a Daytime Emmy for hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show! The 38-year-old singer won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the first season of her talk show. “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank [...]
