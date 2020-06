Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres among the Daytime Emmy Awards winners



Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres were among the winners at the 2020 Daytime Emmys and Ellen vowed to use her show as a "platform for change" in the future. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:19 Published 15 hours ago Sharon Osbourne and her The Talk co-stars set to host Daytime Emmy Awards



Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond - who are the co-hosts of 'The Talk' - will host the Daytime Emmy Awards later this month. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Jimmy Kimmel returning as Emmy Awards host



Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2020 Emmy Awards for the third time in September. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this