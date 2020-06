Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Spotted at Airport After Pregnancy News Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was just reported that Emma Roberts is pregnant with her first child and now we have the first new photos of her following the news! The 29-year-old actress and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were spotted making their way into LAX Airport on Thursday morning (June 25) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article