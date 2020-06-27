Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video of BFF Smriti Irani from her Miss India days

Global  

Smriti Irani became a household name due to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Ekta Kapoor. The iconic daily soap marked the first collaboration of Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor and ever since then, their friendship has seen no roadblocks. So, if you are a fan of Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor, and the cult of Kyunki Saas Bhi...
