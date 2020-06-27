Ekta Kapoor shares a throwback video of BFF Smriti Irani from her Miss India days
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Smriti Irani became a household name due to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi produced by Ekta Kapoor. The iconic daily soap marked the first collaboration of Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor and ever since then, their friendship has seen no roadblocks. So, if you are a fan of Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor, and the cult of Kyunki Saas Bhi...
Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani, on June 13 attended 'Delhi Jansamvad Rally' via video conference. "BJP workers under leadership of party president JP Nadda, have served food to over 1..
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on May 28, the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke on coronavirus pandemic. She said, "Those who stifled the voices..