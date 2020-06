PeeCee demands justice for Jayaraj & Bennicks Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The demise of two men, Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, in Tuticorin has sparked massive outrage in Tamil Nadu as well as on social media. Netizens are raising their voice against the alleged police brutality and demanding a probe into the matter. 👓 View full article

