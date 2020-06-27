Farhan Akhtar opens up on nepotism

Saturday, 27 June 2020 () After the sad demise of Bollywood's young and talented Sushant Singh Rajput, a wave of shock and grief spread across the nation. But along with that, debates over the issues of depression and nepotism too emerged. Fans and celebrities as one expressed their opinions and spoke of the importance of acknowledging Depression as a serious issue. Meanwhile, Sushant's family has had to deal with a lot of intrusions upon their privacy by media and others who have been drawing up theaories on what caused the demise of the actor. Among those who sincerely feel that the family needs to be given time to mourn is fellow actor Farhan Akhtar. Being a star kid himself, he knows what is the other side of the story and so in a recent interview with a leading publication, Farhan explained his thoughts.
