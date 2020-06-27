|
'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated 'Shrek' sequel and 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' has passed away at the age of 60 following his struggle with stage four cancer.
