'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

AceShowbiz Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
The filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated 'Shrek' sequel and 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron' has passed away at the age of 60 following his struggle with stage four cancer.
'Shrek 2’ Director Kelly Asbury Dead at 60

 Kelly Asbury, who worked on some huge animated films, including directing the blockbuster "Shrek 2" ... is dead after a long battle with cancer. Kelly died...
TMZ.com


