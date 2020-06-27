Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend, Emma Krokdal

Global  

Dolph Lundgren has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Emma Krokdal! The 62-year-old action movie star was spotted out to lunch with Emma, who is reportedly in her 20s, on Friday (June 26) in West Hollywood, Calif. Earlier this month, Dolph took to Instagram to reveal that he popped the question to Emma. [...]
