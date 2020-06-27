Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JoJo Siwa Switches Up Her Blonde Hair - See Her New Look!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa has said goodbye to her blonde hair! The 17-year-old entertainer shared the shocking transformation on her Instagram account on Friday night (June 26). “wait for it…..” she captioned the video. In the clip, JoJo stands in the shot with her signature bow and blonde ponytail. She then walks out of the frame and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Goes Viral After Showing Off Blonde Hair & Gucci Bra

Kylie Jenner Goes Viral After Showing Off Blonde Hair & Gucci Bra 02:40

 Kylie Jenner goes viral after showing off her new blonde look. Plus, Kanye West apparently needs more guards at his Wyoming ranch. #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KimKardashian

Related videos from verified sources

Mille Bobby Brown Waist Length Blonde Hair [Video]

Mille Bobby Brown Waist Length Blonde Hair

Since the successful launch of her makeup line Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown has been up to normal teenage things. She's getting involved in the Black Lives Matters movement, preparing for the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! [Video]

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa!

Happy Birthday, JoJo Siwa! Joelle Joanie Siwa turns 17 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the YouTuber. 1. She rose to fame as a cast member on the popular show, “Dance Moms.” 2...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this