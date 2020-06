Coldplay Dedicates ‘Paradise’ to Elijah McClain During ‘Global Goal’ Concert Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Coldplay dedicated their "Paradise" performance Elijah McClain who died in 2019 a few days after being detained by Colorado police. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Jan Jansen Music Coldplay Dedicates ‘Paradise’ to Elijah McClain During ‘Global Goal’ Concert https://t.co/FiNFHzGXmd #billboard… https://t.co/V6IOnsRwqY 10 minutes ago