Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Damian Hurley Thanks Fans for Their Support After the Death of His Dad Steve Bing

Just Jared Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Damian Hurley is breaking his silence after the tragic death of his dad Steve Bing. The 18-year-old model took to his Instagram to thank fans for all of their support over the past few days after his dad died by suicide at the age of 55. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Damian Hurley [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life

Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life 00:48

 Film financier Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to his son Damian Hurley before jumping to his death.

Related videos from verified sources

Steve Bing's death ruled a suicide [Video]

Steve Bing's death ruled a suicide

Steve Bing's death has been confirmed as a suicide by Los Angeles officials.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing [Video]

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published
Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to Steve Bing [Video]

Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to Steve Bing, the father of her son Damian, following his sudden death.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, thanks fans for 'overwhelming kindness' after dad Steve Bing's death

 Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian, is leaning on the "love and support" of fans in the days after the death of his father, Steve Bing.
USATODAY.com

Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing's son Damian thanks fans for 'love and support' following father's death

 Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing, is thanking his fans during his time of grief.
FOXNews.com

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

 Liz Hurley remembers her late ex as a 'sweet, kind man' while Damian thanks his online followers for their support during the 'very strange and confusing time.'
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this