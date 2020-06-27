Damian Hurley Thanks Fans for Their Support After the Death of His Dad Steve Bing
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Damian Hurley is breaking his silence after the tragic death of his dad Steve Bing. The 18-year-old model took to his Instagram to thank fans for all of their support over the past few days after his dad died by suicide at the age of 55. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Damian Hurley [...]
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..
