Vera Wang Shows Off Incredibly Fit Figure Ahead of 71st Birthday!

Just Jared Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Vera Wang is looking incredible! The fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday (June 26) to share a few photos of herself while showing off her rainbow manicure in honor of a very special day for the LGBTQ community. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vera Wang June 26, 2005 was the day the [...]
