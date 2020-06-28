Global  

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to resume in the latter half of July?

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to resume in the latter half of July?Following the guidelines of the Guild, a few filmmakers are determined to kickstart pending shoots. Sanjay Gupta has decided to fly down about 30 crew members to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City to complete the patchwork on the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Meanwhile, sources inform that shooting for Alia...
