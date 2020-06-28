Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to resume in the latter half of July? Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Following the guidelines of the Guild, a few filmmakers are determined to kickstart pending shoots. Sanjay Gupta has decided to fly down about 30 crew members to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City to complete the patchwork on the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Meanwhile, sources inform that shooting for Alia... Following the guidelines of the Guild, a few filmmakers are determined to kickstart pending shoots. Sanjay Gupta has decided to fly down about 30 crew members to Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City to complete the patchwork on the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Mumbai Saga. Meanwhile, sources inform that shooting for Alia 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 4 days ago Daily Punch: Erica Fernandes Reveals She’s Been In A Relationship For Three Years 02:33 Kasauttii actress Erica Fernandes has admitted that she has been in a relationship for the past three years with someone not from the industry. In other news, Alia Bhatt’s film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi might resume shoot towards the end of July. For more headlines from the...

Tweets about this