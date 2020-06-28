

Related videos from verified sources Ariana Grande: Floral False Lashes



Ariana Grande might have kicked off her birthday weekend with shorter hair, but she can't say the same about her lashes. Grande shared several selfie videos to her Instagram Stories and grid on Friday,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 6 hours ago Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut



Ariana Grande's signature Rapunzel-esque ponytail is almost as famous as the star herself. There's a reason that every time she lets her hair down or chooses a different hairstyle, fans are in a state.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!



Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande! Ariana Grande-Butera was born June 26, 1993, and turns 27. She was born in Boca Raton, Florida. Grande was known for playing Cat Valentine in Victorious. Her first.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this Luis Gonzalez Chavez RT @JustJared: Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her "Midsommar"-themed party! https://t.co/SHPkPld… 16 minutes ago JustJared.com Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her "Midsommar"-themed party! https://t.co/SHPkPldPZ5 33 minutes ago Gina Lawriw Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From Boyfriend Dalton Gomez at Her ‘Midsommar’-Themed Birthday Party https://t.co/tycIe8MWpp 5 hours ago 123Talent, Inc RT @usweekly: Ariana Grande showed some PDA with her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, on her birthday. https://t.co/SN8yFSp5fG 5 hours ago Us Weekly Ariana Grande showed some PDA with her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, on her birthday. https://t.co/SN8yFSp5fG 5 hours ago @trendsNewsday Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From BF Dalton at Her ‘Midsommar’ B-Day Party https://t.co/2WvpktAeeM 8 hours ago