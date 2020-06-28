Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From Boyfriend Dalton Gomez at Her 'Midsommar' Themed Birthday Party!

Just Jared Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is celebrating her 27th birthday surrounded by loved ones! The “Rain On Me” singer took to her Instagram on Friday (June 26) to share a ton of photos taken by BFF Alfredo Flores from her Midsommar-themed 27th birthday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande Ariana wore an elaborate floral crown [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Ariana Grande makes Dalton Gomez romance Instagram official

Ariana Grande makes Dalton Gomez romance Instagram official 00:52

 Ariana Grande has made her romance with Dalton Gomez Instagram official, after posting a photo of the two together to mark her 27th birthday.

Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande: Floral False Lashes [Video]

Ariana Grande: Floral False Lashes

Ariana Grande might have kicked off her birthday weekend with shorter hair, but she can't say the same about her lashes. Grande shared several selfie videos to her Instagram Stories and grid on Friday,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut [Video]

Ariana Grande Reveals Shortest Haircut

Ariana Grande's signature Rapunzel-esque ponytail is almost as famous as the star herself. There's a reason that every time she lets her hair down or chooses a different hairstyle, fans are in a state..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande! Ariana Grande-Butera was born June 26, 1993, and turns 27. She was born in Boca Raton, Florida. Grande was known for playing Cat Valentine in Victorious. Her first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this

Luis312012

Luis Gonzalez Chavez RT @JustJared: Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her "Midsommar"-themed party! https://t.co/SHPkPld… 16 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her "Midsommar"-themed party! https://t.co/SHPkPldPZ5 33 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From Boyfriend Dalton Gomez at Her ‘Midsommar’-Themed Birthday Party https://t.co/tycIe8MWpp 5 hours ago

123_talent

123Talent, Inc RT @usweekly: Ariana Grande showed some PDA with her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, on her birthday. https://t.co/SN8yFSp5fG 5 hours ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Ariana Grande showed some PDA with her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, on her birthday. https://t.co/SN8yFSp5fG 5 hours ago

trendsNewsday

@trendsNewsday Ariana Grande Gets a Kiss From BF Dalton at Her ‘Midsommar’ B-Day Party https://t.co/2WvpktAeeM 8 hours ago