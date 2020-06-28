Global  

Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya: What a comeback, what a show!

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Applauding actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with web series 'Arya,' megastar Salman Khan on Saturday urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller.

Khan took to social media to share a video of himself where he is seen narrating some of the power-packed...
