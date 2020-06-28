Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BLACKPINK Performs Their New Song 'How You Like That' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Just Jared Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
BLACKPINK is rocking The Tonight Show for the first time ever! The K-Pop group made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (June 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BLACKPINK During their appearance, BLACKPINK performed their hit new song “How You Like It,” from their upcoming album, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Times Talk Show Hosts Made Celebrities Uncomfortable

Top 10 Times Talk Show Hosts Made Celebrities Uncomfortable 15:00

 We’re still cringing about all the times talk show hosts made celebrities uncomfortable. For this list, we’ll be looking at various moments from talk shows where the host created a visibly uncomfortable situation for their famous interviewee.

Related videos from verified sources

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
'Today' show's Jill Martin's brother getting married over Zoom this week [Video]

'Today' show's Jill Martin's brother getting married over Zoom this week

"Today" show's Jill Martin talked to Page Six about her brother Jonathan Dorfman's upcoming wedding to fiancée Hara, which will take place over Zoom.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:23Published
Terry Crews Apologizes for Not Supporting Gabrielle Union When She Left 'AGT' [Video]

Terry Crews Apologizes for Not Supporting Gabrielle Union When She Left 'AGT'

Terry Crews Apologizes for Not Supporting Gabrielle Union When She Left 'AGT' Union left the show's judging panel last year and slammed the "racist and misogynistic conduct" she allegedly witnessed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this