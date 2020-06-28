BLACKPINK Performs Their New Song 'How You Like That' on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () BLACKPINK is rocking The Tonight Show for the first time ever! The K-Pop group made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (June 26). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BLACKPINK During their appearance, BLACKPINK performed their hit new song “How You Like It,” from their upcoming album, [...]
