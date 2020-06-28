Lady Gaga Wears Metallic-Pink Face Mask While Picking Up Dinner with Boyfriend Michael Polanksy
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are getting ready for dinner at home. The 34-year-old entertainer and the CEO of the Parker Group stopped by an Italian restaurant to pick up some dinner on Saturday (June 27) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga Gaga showed off her legs while [...]
Lady Gaga is pushing her "Chromatica Ball" tour back one year. Gaga was set to play Fenway Park on August 5. That show will now happen on August 7, 2021, pending approval from the city. Tickets for this year's show will be good for next year's. Katie Johnston reports.
During a recent encounter in Malibu, California, Lady Gaga was so moved by a fan’s story that she literally decided to give her the jacket she was wearing.When the fan, 27-year-old Shannon McKee, saw..
