'Black is King' Directed & Written by Beyonce Will Be Released on Disney Plus! Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Beyonce is releasing a new movie on Disney+! It has been announced that the 38-year-old entertainer will be releasing the visual album Black is King, based on the music from her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles Black is King is written, directed and executive [...] 👓 View full article