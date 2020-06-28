|
|
|
Kate Middleton is popular among palace aides and 'a rock' to Prince William, royal author claims
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
If there’s one royal who’s popular in Kensington Palace, it’s Kate Middleton.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
Prince Philip and Kate Have This in Common 00:58
Prince Philip has been married to a monarch for decades, and someday, Kate Middleton will be as well, and she will most likely be successful. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on this common trait.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|