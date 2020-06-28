Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-desist directives. The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump’s reelection campaign. “The BMI have […]
Related videos from verified sources

Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate" [Video]

Tom Petty's Family Says He Would Not Want His Songs Used For A "Campaign Of Hate"

The family of classic rock legend Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice with the Trump campaign. The legal filing comes after one of the late musician's songs was played at the President's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Rolling Stones tell Trump not to use their songs at rallies

Rolling Stones tell Trump not to use their songs at rallies The Rolling Stones are not the first band to take issue with President Trump’s use of their music
Hull Daily Mail


