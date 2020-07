Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Do blondes really have more fun? Two celebrities are about to find out this summer. Not only did Kaia Gerber debut a new platinum blonde 'do, but Emily Ratajkowski also decided to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this