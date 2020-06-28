Drake’s Dad Celebrates Racist Food Packaging Finally Going Away: “Happy Retirement, Make Your Own D*mn Pancakes!” Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is here for some serious change. The hip-hop veteran’s pops Dennis Graham has come forward to celebrate major food companies finally coming to their senses and changing up its racist branding. Dennis x Branding This weekend, Mr. Graham went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on keeping things 100. In […]



The post Drake’s Dad Celebrates Racist Food Packaging Finally Going Away: “Happy Retirement, Make Your Own D*mn Pancakes!” appeared first on . OVO Sound boss Drake‘s dad is here for some serious change. The hip-hop veteran’s pops Dennis Graham has come forward to celebrate major food companies finally coming to their senses and changing up its racist branding. Dennis x Branding This weekend, Mr. Graham went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on keeping things 100. In […]The post Drake’s Dad Celebrates Racist Food Packaging Finally Going Away: “Happy Retirement, Make Your Own D*mn Pancakes!” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this