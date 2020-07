Jada Pinkett Smith and son Jaden Smith are blasting YouTuber Shane Dawson for sexualizing Willow when she was 11 years old.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Son Jaden React to Clip of Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' 11-Year-Old Willow Smith Jada Pinkett-Smith and son Jaden Smith took to Twitter to call out Shane Dawson after an old clip of the YouTuber resurfaced where he appears to be touching...

E! Online 3 days ago