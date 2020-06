"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz" Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The cast of the Broadway-bound musical "Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz," about the early life of Judy Garland, performs the "Wizard of Oz" star's signature song, "Over the Rainbow," presented by Garland's daughter, actress Lorna Luft, and recorded especially for "Sunday Morning" viewers. 👓 View full article

